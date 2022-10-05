The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) has clarified that the extended timeline for compliances such as claiming of ITC in respect of any invoice or debit note in the return will be effective from FY 2021-22 and onwards. However, there is no extension of dates for filing monthly and quarterly returns.

CBIC notified changes in the CGST (Central Goods & Services Tax) Act, as proposed in the Budget for FY 2022-23, to be effective from October 1. These changes related to mainly five categories of compliances. These include claiming of ITC in respect of any invoice or debit note in the return, declaration of the details of credit notes in the return, rectification of particulars in details of outward supplies, rectification of particulars furnished in returns, and rectification of particulars in the statement furnished by a TCS (Tax Collected at Source) operator.

“The time limit for these compliances in respect of a particular financial year has been extended and fixed as November 30 of the next financial year, or furnishing of the relevant annual return, whichever is earlier,” CBIC said. However, doubts were raised whether the said extended timelines are applicable in respect of compliances for FY 2022-23 onwards or whether the same were also applicable to compliances for FY 2021-22. Another doubt was whether the timelines for the said compliances stand extended to the date of filing/ furnishing of the return/ statement for November 2022 or the said compliances can be carried out in a return or the statement filed/ furnished up to November 30, 2022.

Now the board has said the extended timelines for compliances, with appointment date of October 1, are applicable to the compliances for FY 2021-22 onwards. “It further clarified that the said compliances in respect of a financial year can be carried out in the relevant return or the statement filed/ furnished up to November 30 of the next financial year, or the date of furnishing annual return for the said financial year, whichever is earlier,” the board said.

Further, it clarified that there is no extension of due date for filing monthly return/ statement for the month of October (due in November), or the due date of filing quarterly return/ statement for the quarter ending September.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit