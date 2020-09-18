Farmers being misled on Agrarian Reform Bill: PM Modi

Farmers are being misled to oppose the Agrarian Reform Bill according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a series of tweets, Modi defended the Agrarian Reform Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. “Some people who have been in power for decades, have ruled the country, they are trying to confuse the farmers on this subject, lying to the farmers,” Modi said.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has been split on the Agrarian Reform Bill. In a tweet on Thursday evening, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal announced “I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister.”

Defending the proposals in the Bill, Modi said, “With these reforms, farmers will get more options in selling their produce, more opportunities will be given,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Indian National Congress for opposing the Bill, Modi said, “At the time of elections, they used to talk big in order to woo the farmers but forget their promises after the elections. And today, when the NDA government is fulfilling promises, our government is dedicated to farmers, then they (the opposition) are spreading all sorts of illusions.”

“These bills were very important to protect the farmer and the customer, from middlemen who take a large part of the farmers’ earnings themselves. These Bills have come as a defence shield for the farmers,” he added.

Clarifying the government position on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, Modi said, “Now it is being propagated that the benefit of MSP will not be given to the farmers by the government. It is also being said that the government will not buy paddy, wheat etc. from farmers. This is a sheer lie, wrong, farmers are deceived. Our government is committed to provide fair prices to farmers through MSP. Government procurement will continue as before,” Modi said.