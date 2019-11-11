Final decision on revising GDP base year to be taken within 2-3 months

Asus ZenBook Duo: The dual-screen delight
Innovative form, impressive gaming, multitasking capabilities and strong build make it one of the best laptops ...
Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastava on Monday said a final decision on revising the base year for GDP growth calculation will be taken in 2-3 months as the Centre is waiting for certain survey results.
Srivastava’s statement came a day after the Congress criticised the BJP-led central government’s plan to revise the base year from the current 2011-12 to 2017-18 for calculating the GDP growth.
“The 2017-18 (as the base year) was a decision taken early in 2016. We are waiting for certain results of surveys and on the basis of that, a decision will be taken on what the base year will be,” Srivastava, also the Secretary to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, said here.
A group of experts will discuss and a decision is expected in the next 2-3 months, he said.
Srivastava was speaking on the sidelines of a two-day conference of central and states statistical organisations here.
“It (2017-18 as the base year) had never been finalised. Normally, we do it in every five years. If we have to choose any base year, we need time to start surveys for that. The decision of 2017-18 was taken earlier to do surveys.
Based on the surveys, we have to take the decision on whether it is a good economic year or not,” Srivastava said.
He further said, “We had earlier decided that 2009-10 was not a good year though surveys had taken place. When the results came out, it was realised that we had to shift the base year to 2011-12.”
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on Sunday criticised the Centre’s plan to revise the base year to calculate the gross domestic product growth from the current 2011-12 to 2017-18, saying it was a “terrible” idea.
Citing a media report in this regard, he had asked if it was only to make Modi 2.0 government look good on GDP growth rates.
Ramesh had also suggested that 2018-19 should be made the GDP base year as 2017-18 was “an abnormal year with notebandi (demonetisation) and hasty GST“.
When asked whether the fiscal 2018-19 is under consideration for the base year, he said, “The year 2018-19 is not possible as the year is over and we cannot do the survey retrospectively. It (surveys) can only be prospective. The earliest that we can have is 2020-21,” Srivastava said.
Speaking on the theme-Sustainable Development Goals- of the conference, Srivastava said, India has been “a party to the decision for adopting the SDGs” globally and the central government has adopted it.
“We have developed the National Indicator Framework (NIF) and on the basis of which, we monitor the progress of the economy. The baseline (for SDGs) is 2015-16,” Srivastava said.
The NIF has about 300 indicators and many more are to be developed, he said.
Srivastava also said, “We are now sitting with state governments and trying to evolve a parallel state indicator framework so that they (states) can adapt the national and state-level indicator and align their plans, schemes and priorities with the national and global indicators.”
Innovative form, impressive gaming, multitasking capabilities and strong build make it one of the best laptops ...
This heavyweight smart speaker adds good music listening to the usual Alexa formula
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
The Sensex and the Nifty began the session in negative territory, taking bearish cues from the Asian markets ...
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...