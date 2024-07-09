In a significant move towards inclusivity and recognition of gender identity, the Finance Ministry has approved a name and gender change request for a high-ranking official in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

M Anusuya, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2013 batch, currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the Office of the Chief Commissioner (AR), Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Hyderabad, will now be officially recognised as M Anukathir Surya.

This decision was confirmed through an office order dated July 9, 2024, issued by the Revenue Department in Finance Ministry.

The office memorandum acknowledges the officer’s request for a change of name and gender from female to male. Anukathir Surya’s updated designation and identity will be reflected in all official records henceforth.

This development marks a progressive step by the Finance Ministry emphasising the government’s commitment to supporting its employees’ personal identity choices. It also sets a precedent for other departments to follow in promoting an inclusive work environment.

The office order has been disseminated to various relevant authorities, including the Chief Commissioner (AR), Customs, Excise, Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi; Principal Chief Commissioners/Principal Directors General under CBIC; and other senior officials within the department.

This announcement reflects the CBIC’s progressive stance and dedication to fostering a supportive and respectful workplace for all its members, said Finance Ministry watchers.