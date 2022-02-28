Finmin imposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese floor and wall tiles

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of certain floor and wall tiles from China.

Based on the recommendations of the Designated Authority in its final findings of November 2021 in its Sunset Review investigations, the revenue department has imposed an anti dumping duty of $ 1.87 per square metre on porcelain/vitrified tiles with less than 3 per cent water absorption on all imports from China.

The only exception to this levy is in the case of such tiles produced by Foshan Chancheng Jinyi Ceramics Co Ltd and Xin Xing Zhisheng Ceramics Co Ltd, where the anti dumping duty has been pegged at ‘nil’ rate.

This latest anti-dumping duty will now be valid for five years. Anti-dumping duties on porcelain/vitrified tiles were first imposed in 2016 for five years and subsequently extended couple of times till February 28, 2022.

It maybe recalled that the petition seeking sunset review investigations was filed by Gujarat Granito Manufacturers Association, Indian Council for Ceramic Tiles and Sanitaryware, Morbi Ceramics Association and Sabarkantha District Ceramics Association.

Porcelain/vitrified tiles are used for coverings floors and walls in buildings, homes, restaurants, cinema halls, airports, swimming pools and railway stations.

Some of the domestic tile makers who may benefit from the latest finance ministry move to extend anti-dumping duty level include Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics, economy watchers said.