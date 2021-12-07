Economy

FinMin levies anti-dumping duty on flat-rolled products of aluminium from China

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on December 07, 2021

Hindalco files petition seeking anti-dumping duty on certain FRPA from China

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on certain flat-rolled products of aluminium (FRPA) from China.

Hindalco Industries had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping duty on certain FRPA from China.

Commerce Ministry recommends continuation of anti-dumping duties on Chinese tiles for five years

Based on the recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the revenue department has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty of $65 per tonne on FRPA produced by Jiangsu Dingsheng New Materials Joint-Stock Co Ltd of China. In the case of FRPA produced by Inner Mongolia Liansheng New Energy Material Co Ltd, China, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $65 per tonne.

The revenue department has specified that no anti-dumping duty would be levied on FRPA produced by Arconic (Kunshan) Aluminum Products Co Ltd. and Granges Aluminium (Shanghai) Ltd. For all other producers from China, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 449 per tonne.

