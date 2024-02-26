Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday suggested a monthly meeting between fintech entities, start-ups and regulators. The FM’s suggestion came during a meeting with the three entities in the wake of the Paytm controversy which, said sources, does not seem to have caused any major anxiety among either the fintechs or the the regulators.

“Finance Minister suggested that the regulators may hold a meeting on a fixed day every month via virtual mode with the start-up and fintech firms to address their concerns and issues,” an official statement said.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that India has approximately 10,244 fintech entities, which is the third largest in the world. During the meeting, DPIIT mentioned that new patent examiners have been added which will reduce the turn-around-time of patent applications. Also, it was assured that issues pertaining to cybercrime will be suitably addressed in the new Digital India Act.

Action against Paytm

The meeting was called at a time when the Reserve Bank of India’s action against Paytm Payments Bank has put the spotlight on regulatory compliance in the fintech industry. On January 31, RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from accepting any fresh deposits or top ups from customers after February 29 for not complying with regulations. The deadline was later extended till March 15.

The meeting was attended by top executives of private sector fintech firms, including RazorPay, PhonePe, Google Pay and Amazon Pay. NPCI officials too were present. From the government side, the meeting was attended by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Secretary S Krishnan. RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar was also present.

