Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated via virtual mode LIC’s new international business centre at GIFT City, Gujarat.

This strategic move of insurance behemoth to locate presence in GIFT City is aligned with LIC’s commitment to providing world-class insurance and financial services on a global scale.

Meanwhile, LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty on Friday presented an interim dividend cheque of ₹2441.44 crore to Sitharaman.