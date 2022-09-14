Focus more on localisation, Gadkari tells auto parts makers

The government, on Wednesday, asked the automotive industry to focus more on localisation of products to generate employment and contribute more to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“ This industry has the maximum employment potential in the country and one of the important reasons is that without your growth we cannot create employment and without that we cannot eradicate poverty,” Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said here at the 62nd Annual Session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

On safety issues, Gadkari said, “As far as road safety and pollution is concerned I feel this is the time we have to accept new things...I am supporting all the people (companies) who are making new inventions/ research/products.

He said India sees as many as five-lakh accidents every year, where nearly 1.5 lakh people die on the roads. “I feel pained for all of us. Around 60 per cent of the deaths are in 18-34 years age group. .I request cooperation from all of you to help reduce accidents.”

The Minister said auto companies should compete with each other in making safer cars.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, urged the companies to localise more and not depend on imports.

