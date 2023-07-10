The Government’s decision to implement mandatory BIS norms for footwear products has been welcomed by the manufacturers, recognizing its intent to guarantee superior quality and protect against substandard products, particularly from China, flooding the market.

This step is a means to fortify the domestic industry and promote consumer confidence in home-grown footwear brands. This move is expected to create a level playing field for manufacturers, said VKC Razak, chairman of MSME footwear sector action council.

However, the industry has concerns about the hurried implementation of BIS norms, saying that sudden enforcement without sufficient preparation could have adverse consequences. The abrupt change may lead to significant job losses, especially in small and micro units. The order could result in substantial financial losses, including raw materials and already manufactured products, he said.

One of the major concerns is the limited scope of and need for sufficient flexibility in the BIS norms in terms of the range of footwear products and the multiple raw materials used in production.

Manufacturers stress that specifications must consider the diverse nature of footwear offerings, including variations in quality requirements for footwear of different price ranges and materials. The current standards need to address these critical aspects adequately.

Another major challenge that footwear makers face is the practicality of recalling products already present on retail shelves. Given the lengthy shelf life of footwear, it becomes impractical to retrieve them at short notice. This issue calls for a more practical approach in the implementation process, Razak, who is also the managing director of VKC Group said.

Footwear manufacturers suggest a revision of the specifications to account for different factors such as price range and raw materials. They also propose exempting micro and small-scale industries from the order, given their limited resources and potential difficulties in compliance.

While the government’s move to enforce mandatory BIS norms for footwear products is well-intentioned, it is crucial to balance quality standards and the concerns raised by the industry. Flexibility in implementation and revisiting the specifications to accommodate diverse product ranges and materials could ensure a smoother transition while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

By addressing these issues, footwear manufacturers said the government can create an enabling environment for the growth of the Indian footwear industry, bolster quality, and protect domestic manufacturers from unfair competition.