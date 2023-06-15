There will be no extension of deadline for implementation of quality control orders (QCOs) for 24 footwear products, which come into force on July 1, 2023, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

“We have decided that the QCOs will be implemented from July 1. The order will come into force from July 1. It was decided not to do any changes in that. No extension will be given and everybody has agreed to that,” he told mediapersons after a meeting with industry representatives on Wednesday.

However, for five recently revised standards, manufacturers will be given six more months to comply with the QCOs, beginning January 1, 2024, the Minister said.

A decision was also taken to give six more months to small industries (annual turnover less than Rs 50 crore and investment of Rs 10 crore) to comply with the order from January 1, 2024.

Micro units (with annual turnover of less than Rs 5 crore) will get an additional year and must follow the new norms from July 1, 2024.

Both manufacturers and retailers had been seeking an extension of deadline beyond July 1 as they felt that the industry, especially the small and micro sector, was not ready for it yet.