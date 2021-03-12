Economy

Forex reserves fall by $4.255 billion

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 12, 2021

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.255 billion to $580.299 billion in the week ended March 5, according to RBI data. In the previous week ended February 26, the reserves rose by $689 million to $584.554 billion. It had touched a record high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29. In the reporting week ended March 5, the fall in reserves was due to a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets.

The FCA dipped by $3.002 billion to $539.613 billion, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly data showed.

 

Published on March 12, 2021
Forex reserves
