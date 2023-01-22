Top business leaders from India and other G20 member countries will discuss global economic priorities and inclusive growth at a three-day B20 (Business 20) India meet in Gandhinagar this week to firm up policy recommendations for the G20 Leaders Summit later this year.

India, which holds the rotating G20 presidency in 2023, will host the eighteenth G20 Summit in September, and has announced its intention to champion the voice of developing nations while promoting inclusive growth during its presidency.

“The priorities during B20 India will be centered around the overall vision of ‘RAISE’: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses, the theme for B20 India,” according to a note from industry body CII, which has been designated the B20 Secretariat by the government during India’s G20 presidency.

B20 has the mandate of representing the voice of the international business community on global economic issues and feeds into the deliberations of several tiers of G20 meetings, including the Leaders’ Summit.

CEOs and senior representatives from companies including Tata Sons, MasterCard, Bajaj Finserv, Citigroup, Volkswagen, TVS, Amazon Web, HCL and ITC will attend B20 India Inception meeting on January 22-24 hosted by CII. There will be sessions on climate action, spurring innovation for inclusive impact, bridging global digital divide, promoting inclusive global value chains and financial inclusion and empowering societies.

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and several senior government officials will also participate in the meet.

India’s G20 priorities during its presidency are inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth, women’s empowerment, digital public infrastructure, and tech-enabled development, climate financing, global food security and energy security, among others, according to the government.

(Travel to Ahmedabad for the journalist has been sponsored by CII)

