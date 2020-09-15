Govt reforms will unleash growth wave for India: CEA

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The GDP decline is temporary and India will resume its high growth trajectory supported by a series of reforms and other measures, said Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian on Tuesday.
“The GDP fall in Q1 was due to the intensity of the lockdown. This pandemic will go away soon. The combination of Indian’s entrepreneurs’ abilities and various reforms initiated by the government will unleash the growth wave again. We have done it in the past and we will do it again,” he said in a virtual address at CII Connect 2020.
Highlighting a similar low growth phase during 2000-01 on account of the Asian economic crisis, he said India responded with three key moves then — fiscal spending (particularly the infra push of Golden Quadrilateral project), unleashing of reforms and disinvestment.
“The above measures helped the country achieve 8 per cent plus economic growth in the following five years. Similarly, the government is now boosting infra spend, focussing export growth through measures such as PLI scheme and a series of reforms in agriculture, commodities and MSMEs, among others. There are three labour bills tabled in Parliament. These measures will collectively drive high economic growth in the coming years,” he added.
Referring to the opportunities arising out of the rebalancing of the global supply chain due to geopolitical events, Ramesh Mangaleswaran, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, said India could reverse the situation of being a large importer of electronics to an exporter by playing a more significant role in the global value chain.
Calling for improvements in India’s process technology, he said the country should become the best in operational excellence — in cost, quality and delivery. “We are not there as there are some gaps that need to be addressed. We need international business development capabilities, too,” he added.
Also, there should be a strong focus on building skills needed to fulfil the requirement of the electronics hardware industry, said Mangaleswaran. The setting up of dedicated zones and specialised research parks will also help in this, he added.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...