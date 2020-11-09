Goyal, Truss discuss ways to boost India-UK economic ties

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss on Monday and discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and investments.

“Held a fruitful interaction with UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Elizabeth Truss. Reinforced our shared commitment towards boosting trade relations and deepening economic ties for the mutual benefit of the people of both nations,” Goyal tweeted after the meeting.

India and the UK are examining ways to intensify trade ties following Britain’s exit from the European Union. New Delhi is interested in exploring a bilateral free trade agreement and has suggested that initially the two countries could start with a limited trade deal (early harvest) with a few items.

After the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting in July this year, Truss had said that both countries wanted to keep all options on the table, including the possibility of a free trade agreement at some point in the future.