New Delhi, May 11
The Finance Ministry has issued a notification stating that businesses with a turnover of ₹5 crore or more will be required to adopt e-invoicing from August 1, whereas the current threshold stands at ₹10 crore.
As per Rule 48(4) of CGST Rules, notified class of registered persons have to prepare invoice by uploading specified particulars of invoice (in FORM GST INV-01) on Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) and obtain an Invoice Reference Number (IRN). After following above ‘e-invoicing’ process, the invoice copy containing inter alia, the IRN (with QR Code) issued by the notified supplier to buyer is commonly referred to as ‘e-invoice’ in GST.
Because of the standard scheme, ‘e-invoicing’ facilitates exchange of the invoice document (structured invoice data) between a supplier and a buyer in an integrated electronic format. It is important to note that ‘e-invoice’ in ‘e-invoicing’ doesn’t mean generation of invoice by a Government portal. The invoice not registered on the portal will not be valid. In such a situation, input tax credit (ITC) on the same cannot be availed by the recipient, and will attract applicable penalties.
Experts say the assessees with turnover between ₹5-10 crore are small assessees, and if the limit is reduced to ₹5 crore, they will need to register on the portal and upgrade their accounting systems very quickly. The staff will also have to be trained for the same in a short span
They also say systematic implementation of e-invoices would be a must for business continuity. For a supplier of goods, businesses are generally advised to implement an IT solution that would ensure compliance with e-invoicing rules and e-way bill rules. In contrast, supplier of services may use free software tools to generate e-invoices and even monthly batch processing of invoices would be suitable. Familiarising people with e-invoicing utility and vetting of HSN codes on the e-invoicing portal are other important pre-requisites, they added.
Tax officials say e-invoice has many advantages for businesses such as Auto-reporting of invoices into GST return, auto-generation of e-way bill (where required). Also, e-invoicing facilitates standardisation and inter-operability leading to reduction of disputes among transacting parties, improve payment cycles, reduction of processing costs and thereby greatly improving overall business efficiency.