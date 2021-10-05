GSTN to periodically check monthly return filing compliance for e-way bill blocking

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
In an effort to curb evasion, GST Network (the information technology backbone of indirect tax) has said that it will check status of monthly returns filed and taxes paid by businesses since August. Non-compliance will result in blocking generation of e-way bill.
“Going forward, from the tax period August 2021 onwards, the system will periodically check the status of returns filed in form GSTR-3B or the statements filed in Form GST CMP-08 as per the regular procedure followed before pandemic, and block the generation of EWBs (e-way bill) as per rule,” it said. This was suspended last year on account of pandemic.
In August this year, GSTN in advisory to taxpayers had said the government has decided to resume the blocking of e-way bill generation facility on the EWB portal, for all taxpayers from August 15 onwards. Thus, after August 15, the system will check the status of returns filed in Form GSTR-3B or the statements filed in Form GST CMP-08 (for composition taxpayers filing quarterly returns) and restrict the generation of EWB in the case of non-filers, it had said.
As per GST rules, the e-way bill generation facility would be restricted, in case the business fails to file return in Form GSTR-3B / statement in CMP-08, for consecutive two tax periods or more. “To avail EWB generation facility on EWB portal on a continuous basis, you are, therefore, advised to file your pending GSTR 3B returns/ CMP-08 Statement on regular basis,” GSTN said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...