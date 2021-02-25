Hatsun Agro commences production in Solapur

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India’s leading private sector dairy company Hatsun Agro Product on Thursday announced the start of commercial production at its greenfield dairy processing plant in Solapur, Maharashtra.
The plant is the 19th facility for HAP that has a network of plants in the southern States. The fully automated dairy plant, one of the technologically superior plants in the country, is set up on 72 acres at a cost of ₹130 crore, the company said in a press release.
With the new plant, the total milk processing capacity of HAP now stands at 52.50 LLPD across all its manufacturing locations in five states. “HAP is glad to commence production in Maharashtra, a versatile State that offers excellent growth opportunities for the dairy industry and HAP envisages the plant to strengthen its foothold and provide a gateway of further growth in the western region,” HAP Chairman RG Chandramogan was quoted in the statement.
HAP intends to manufacture a variety of products at this Solapur facility and will provide over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs. Additionally, this plant will help onboard 75,000-90,000 dairy farmers to the mainstream network and will boost their income, the company said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...