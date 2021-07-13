HC directs activist Gokhale to remove tweets against ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to delete alleged defamatory tweets against former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri.
In an interim order, Justice C Hari Shankar also restrained Gokhale from posting scandalous tweets against Lakshmi Puri and her husband, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, during the pendency of the defamation suit.
The court said if Gokhale fails to delete the tweets within 24 hours of the order, Twitter shall identify the URLs and take necessary action.
The court passed the order on a defamation suit filed by Lakshmi Puri seeking ₹5 crore damages from Gokhale and a direction that he delete the tweets.
She alleged that, in the tweets, Gokhale made false and and libellous statements/imputations against her and her family.
The court also issued a summons to Gokhale on the main suit and directed him to file his written statement within four weeks and listed the case before the Joint Registrar on September 10.
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
