Economy

Hurun’s list: Mukesh Ambani may soon break into top 5

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019
Published on December 09, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ministerial panel on IGST settlement re-constituted sans FM