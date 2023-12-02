Insolvency regulator Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has a new Executive Director, Jitesh John.

John, a 2001 batch Indian Economic Service Officer, previously served as an Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Power.

He assumed charge of his new role at IBBI on Friday.

John has a post-graduate degree in Economics and has completed 21 years in Central Government in various capacities. He has experience working in financial, Energy, Infrastructure and Small and Medium Enterprises sectors.

WHOLE TIME MEMBER

Meanwhile, the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has given its post facto approval to appoint Sandip Garg as a Whole Time Member of IBBI.

His appointment is valid for five years, effective October 27, when Sandip Garg assumed office as IBBI Whole Time Member, or until age 65, whichever is earliest.

Garg had also served as a member of the Indian Revenue Service from 1992 for over 31 years in various capacities in the income tax department and Central Board of Direct Taxes.

He had also served as Executive Director in IBBI, wherein he handled a diverse portfolio comprising corporate insolvency, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency, individual bankruptcy and data dissemination.