The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) is going to become the basis of world trade in the years to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the 105th episode of his Mann Ki Baat.

According to the Prime Minister, history will always remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil.

At the G20 Summit, India, along with the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, Italy, France, and Germany launched an economic corridor pact that is being perceived as an answer to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The IMEEC aims to foster connectivity and economic integration between South Asia, the Arabian Gulf region, and Europe. It will consist of two distinct corridors — the eastern corridor linking India to the Arabian Gulf, and the northern corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe.

This proposed Economic Corridor will connect eight countries through a range of seaports, railroads, and roads.

“You must be aware that during the time when India was very prosperous, the Silk Route was a part of discourse in our country and in the world. This Silk Route was a major medium of business and trade. Now in modern times, India has suggested another Economic Corridor in the G20. This is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. This corridor is going to become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come, and history will always remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil,” he said.

Modi also highlighted India’s successful G20 leadership as it was successful in making the African Union a “full member” of the G20.

“In this summit, India has proved the mettle of her leadership by making African Union a full member of G20,” the Prime Minister said, adding that most of the letters and messages that he has been receiving recently are largely on the “successful landing of Chandrayaan-3” and the second is about “successful hosting of G20 in Delhi”.

Modi also announced the ‘G20 University Connect Programme’ under which “lakhs of university students across the country will connect with each other”.

“Many prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs, and medical colleges will also participate in it. In this, many interesting exchanges are going to take place on the future of India and on the future of the youth,” he said.

Pushing for India as an attractive tourist destination ahead of ‘World Tourism Day’ (September 27), the Prime Minister pointed out that the sector is a huge employment generator and post G20 there is a pick-up in interest to travel to India.

The Shantiniketan and Hoysala temples of Karnataka have been declared world heritage sites thereby taking the the total number of World Heritage Properties in India to 42.

“Indian culture and music have now become global. The fascination of people all over the world towards them is increasing day by day,” Modi said.

