In-flight photography okay, recording equipment is a no-no

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Bonafide air travellers will be allowed to do video and still photography inside an aircraft provided they do not use any recording equipment which “imperils or compromises air safety, violates prevalent norms, creates chaos or disruption during operation of flight expressly prohibited by the crew,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Sunday.
It adds that action “may be” initiated against those persons found in violation of its guidelines.
The new guidelines come a day after the DGCA issued orders threatening to ban an airline for two weeks on a particular route if any person on the flight took photographs during the duration of the flight.
The new rules come in the backdrop of an incident on Friday on an IndiGo flight between Chandigarh and Mumbai after which the DGCA threatened the Delhi-based low cost airline with “appropriate action against those responsible for the incident.”
DGCA took a stern view of pictures going viral on social media which showed mediapersons speaking into their microphones and making videos with their phones of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who was on the flight.
Ranaut was returning to Mumbai after a row with the ruling Shiv Sena.
This is not the first time that the DGCA had taken action against airlines for what it has seen as a breach of safety.
In 2014, DGCA had taken action against another low-cost airline after videos of crew dancing in the aisles went viral online.
