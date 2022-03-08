India and Maldives to strengthen professional capabilities in Maldives

The Supreme Audit Institutions of India and Maldives have agreed to further cooperation between them by operationalising the MoU to strengthen the profession capacities and improve audit methodology.

The concrete steps to further the cooperation was discussed at the bilateral meeting between the CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu and the visiting Auditor General of Maldives Hussain Niyazy here on Monday.

The Auditor General of Maldives Hussain Niyazy is on an official visit to India, from February 28 to March 10along with his delegation comprising Nishwa Firaq, Director, Ali Naseer, Director, Ahmed Ashfaq, Manager, Mohamed Ibrahim Jaleel, Manager and Hawwa Saaiga, Manager.

At the bilateral meeting, Murmu reiterated his commitment to share knowledge and capacity development, under the aegis of the MoU, by offering customised training programmes at the institutions – the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA), Shimla, International Centre for Information Systems and Audit (iCISA), NOIDA, and the International Centre for Environment Audit and Sustainable Development (iCED), Jaipur.

Auditor General Niyazy recalled signing of the MoU, in October 2021, to further strengthen the cooperation between the two SAIs in the areas of public audit, to “enhance our ability to achieve the objective of holding our respective governments to account for stewardship of public resources.”

Niyazy expressed satisfaction that both SAIs are making commendable progress in terms of taking the necessary steps towards achieving the objectives of the MoU and developing the necessary capacities of their staff.