In a significant development, India has become a net exporter of power with the world’s third-largest energy guzzler exporting 2,410 million units (MU) to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in FY23.

This feat has been achieved on the back of the “relentless efforts” by the Union Power Ministry by adding 185 gigawatts (GW) of power in the last nine years taking the country’s cumulative installed capacity to 416 GW, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a media interaction on achievements of the government in the last nine years.

“We have become a power-surplus country from being a power-deficit one in the last nine years. Our energy shortage has reduced from 4.2 per cent in FY14 to 0.2 per cent in FY24. The availability of power in rural areas, which was about 12.5 hours in 2015, has gone up to 21.48 hours and in urban areas it has gone up to 23.78 hours. Today, our installed capacity is almost double the peak power demand of 223 GW and we are now exporting to neighbouring countries,” he added.

In his presentation, Power Secretary Alok Kumar said that aided by India adding significant capacities in the last nine years, the country has become a net exporter of power, selling electricity to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. India exported 2,410 MU to these countries.

Capacities planned

The Power Minister said that about 27 GW of thermal power capacity is under active construction, about 24 GW is under survey, investigation and pre-construction stage before being bid out.

When asked about the reliance on coal-fired power plants, the Minister said, “If required, I will. We shall do whatever it takes. We are growing at the fastest rate and it is my job that power is available for the growth of the country.”

In renewable energy (RE), Singh informed that India has about 120 GW of capacity in RE under bids or active construction as well.

“We are prepared for the increase in demand. The main thing is that our demand is increasing. It increased by almost 8 per cent in FY23. This year (FY24) in the first quarter, the demand increased by almost 10 per cent. We believe that this will continue, for which we are adding capacity,” he added.

All these efforts have been successful as the Ministry has worked extensively in strengthening the grid. India has added 1.97 lakh circuit km of transmission lines connecting the whole country into one grid running on one frequency with the capability of transferring 1.12 lakh MW from one corner of the country to another.

“India’s grid has emerged as one of the largest unified grids in the world. Connecting the whole country into one grid has transformed the country into one unified power market. Distribution companies can buy power at cheapest available rates from any generator in any corner of the country, thereby enabling cheaper electricity tariffs for consumers,” Singh said.

