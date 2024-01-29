India can aspire to become a $7-trillion economy by 2030, a Finance Ministry report released on Monday said. The report also estimates GDP growth in the next fiscal (FY 2024-25) at close to 7 per cent.

The ‘Indian Economy -- A Review,’ prepared by the Economic Affairs Department, has been released a couple of days before presentation of the Interim Budget.

In the preface to the report, Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, writes that it now appears very likely that the Indian economy will achieve a growth rate of or above 7 per cent in FY24, and some predict it will achieve another year of 7 per cent real growth in FY25 as well. “If the prognosis for FY25 turns out to be right, that will mark the fourth year post-pandemic that the Indian economy will have grown at or over 7 per cent. That would be an impressive achievement, testifying to the resilience and potential of the Indian economy. It augurs well for the future”, he said.

The report, being considered a mini Economic Survey, takes note of all the positive developments and challenges. It lists skilling, learning outcomes, health, energy security, reduction in compliance burden for MSMEs, and gender balancing in the labour force as priority areas for future reforms. Furthermore, “under a reasonable set of assumptions with respect to the inflation differentials and the exchange rate, India can aspire to become a $7-trillion economy in the next six to seven years (by 2030),” the report said.

This would be a significant milestone in the journey to delivering a quality of life and standard of living that matches and exceeds the aspirations of the Indian people. It highlighted that the strength of domestic demand has driven the economy to a 7 per cent plus growth rate in the last three years. The robustness seen in domestic demand, namely, private consumption and investment, traces its origin to the reforms and measures implemented by the government over the last 10 years.

The supply side has also been strengthened with investments in infrastructure – physical and digital – and measures that aim to boost manufacturing. These have combined to provide an impetus to economic activity in the country. Accordingly, “in FY25, real GDP growth will likely be closer to 7 per cent,” the report said.

The First Advance Estimate by the Statistics Ministry has projected economic growth for FY24 at 7.3 per cent, while many domestic and international agencies expect growth in FY25 at between 6.3 to 6.5 per cent.

According to the report, there is considerable scope for the growth rate to rise well above 7 per cent by 2030. The speed with which physical infrastructure is being built will allow the ICOR (Incremental Capital-Output Ratio) to decline, translating private investments into output quickly. The IBC has strengthened balance sheets and, in the process, has freed up economic capital that was otherwise rendered unproductive. Rapidly expanding digital infrastructure is continuously improving institutional efficiency.

“Technological progress is picking up pace with rising collaboration with foreign partners in the production of goods and services. Decisive steps have been taken to speed up human capital formation. Finally, the overall investment climate is becoming more favourable with a sustained enhancement in the ease of doing business,” the report said.