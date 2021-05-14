India, EU to sort out differences over ‘stand-alone’ investment protection pact

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
India and the EU may need to sort out a major difference in interpretation of the contours of the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) before negotiations can move forward in full earnestness.
The Commerce Ministry is planning to write to the EU to clarify that the discussions on bilateral investment protection agreement (BIPA) and the trade agreement had to necessarily be concluded together and cannot be independent of each other as the joint statement of the India-EU Summit may have indicated, a source told BusinessLine.
“In the discussions leading up to the India-EU Summit, Indian officials had maintained that the BIPA may be negotiated on a different track but it cannot be independent of the trade agreement. The EU was pressing for the two agreements to be independent of each other but India had not consented,” the source pointed out.
However, on May 8, at the virtual India-EU Leaders’ Meeting, when the two sides agreed to re-launch negotiations on an FTA that had been suspended since 2013, the joint statement appeared to reflect the EU’s views on the investment pact.
“We agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement which would respond to the current challenges….We also agreed to the launch of negotiations on a stand-alone investment protection agreement,” the statement noted.
The words ‘stand-alone’ used to describe the investment protection agreement is what has made Indian officials uneasy as it indicates that the investment pact would be independent. “If the trade pact gets delayed and the investment agreement is on track then the statement gives scope for it to be concluded independently,” the source said.
India may not find this favourable as the bigger idea behind the linkage is to keep the momentum for the trade pact going by putting at stake an investment pact that the EU members are keen on, the source added. Indian officials will, therefore, take up the matter with the EU and ask for a clarification.
Since India terminated all bilateral investment treaties with partner countries, including individual EU countries, in 2017, the EU is eager to put in place a bilateral investment protection agreement between India and all EU member countries as early as possible.
The EU and India have several contentious issues to iron out in the trade agreement such as India’s market access barriers on automobile and parts, wines & spirits and financial services and retail, and greater access for Indian workers in the EU, and this may take a lot of time. “The EU would want to keep the negotiations on the investment treaty separate and it would take a lot of persuasion on India’s part to make it agree to a common conclusion date,” the source said.
The EU is the second largest export destination for India, after the US, with exports in April-March 2019-20 at $45 billion accounting for 14.36 per cent of the country’s total exports. Imports from the bloc into India were at par with exports at $45 billion during the fiscal, making up 9.5 per cent of India’s total imports.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...