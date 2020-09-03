India imposes anti-dumping duty on Ciprofloxacin imported from China

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on commonly-used anti-bacterial drug Ciprofloxacin imported from China.

In a notification dated September 2, the Finance Ministry said: ‘Made in China’ drug, imported from China or any other country will attract anti-dumping duty. If the said drug has origin in any other country but export taking place from China, then also it will attract anti-dumping duty.

Several Chinese manufacturers such as Shangyu Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Zhejiang Langhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Zhejiang Guobang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd besides companies located in other countries but exporting through China will attract anti-dumping duty.

The duty will be levied at the rate of $0.94 per kg to $3.29 per kg depending upon the origin in China or any other country but exporting from China only. “The provisional anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of six months (unless revoked, amended or superseded earlier) from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette and shall be payable in Indian currency,” the notification said.

Antidumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item into the country at a price lower than the price of the product in its domestic market. Dumping impacts the price of the product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

The decision was taken after proper investigation based on complaints by domestic manufacturers. It was said that imports of the product from China increased to 377 tonnes during the period of investigation (April 2018 – June 2019) from 117 tonnes in 2015-16.

According to the notification, the designated authority in its preliminary findings provisionally concluded that Ciproloxacin imported from China at dumped prices has impacted the domestic industry. Accordingly, it recommended imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of the drugfrom China so that the domestic industry will not suffer.