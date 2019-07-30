India received highest-ever FDI worth $64.37 b

India received the highest-ever FDI inflow of $64.37 billion during the fiscal ended March 2019, said a government report.

“In the current financial year (2018-19), the country registered highest ever FDI inflow of USD 64.37 billion,” the report said.

Highlighting the importance of FDI, it said the foreign inflows bring in resources, the latest technology and best practices to push economic growth on to a higher trajectory.

The DPIIT under the commerce and industry ministry further said path-breaking reform measures undertaken during the last financial year have resulted in India surpassing the FDI received in 2016-17 and registering an inflow of USD 60.98 billion during 2017-18, a new all-time high.

The FDI inflows was USD 45.14 billion during 2014-15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government assumed power. The inflows were USD 55.55 billion in the following year.