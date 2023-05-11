The government’s focus has been to push India from being an outlier to become a serious, competitive participant in the global value chains and a number of global players like Apple, Samsung, Cisco who are a dominant part of the global value chain are shifting to India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, said on Thursday.

“As part of PM Narendra Modi ji’s India Techade vision, we believe that the supply chains and global value chains have to and will continue to diversify and our policies are focused on ensuring that India is a competitive, efficient partner in the chains,” Chandrasekhar said while addressing the 15 th annual general meeting (AGM) of Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI).

PAFI is an organised forum in the country with representatives from large and medium-sized transnational Indian and foreign companies in the field of public affairs.

India Techade

Sharing his thoughts on India’s Techade journey, the Minister said India Techade is changing the narrative of India being a IT/ ITeS hub and now it has broadened to include the Internet and consumer-tech and will also cover AI, semicon design and production, quantum computing, etc.

“Our digital economy pie has transitioned from a unipolar prism of IT/ ITeS to one that consists of almost every activity in the digital economy space that the world is pursuing,” he said.

Referring to semiconductor space, Chandrasekhar said that in just 14 months, the government has not only created opportunities in manufacturing and design but a brand-new curriculum in place. “We will soon deliver 85,000 talent pool not only for India but also for the world,” he said.

He further said that India will soon be the third economy in the world and India Techade is really about a determined nation on the move.

“The government’s vision is very clear. We want to be the top three economies by 2026-27 that certainly is within striking distance of Japan and Germany,” he added.

