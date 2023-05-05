India is projected to have 41 GW of energy storage capacity along with 777GW of total installed power capacity by 2029-30, according to a Report on Optimal Generation Mix for 2029-30, released by Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power, on Wednesday.

Based on the hourly dispatch studies and the “capacity mix obtained from Long term studies”, the report says that India would need 41.65 GW/208.25 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to meet its electricity demand in 2029-30.

These numbers, however, are under the ‘base case scenario’, where the total fossil fuel and non-fossil fuel capacities are assumed to be 276 GW and 500 GW, respectively. The report has also studied installed capacities and the corresponding BESS requirements under four different scenarios—conservative, higher demand, higher hydro, and higher BESS cost assumptions.

In terms of generation, the report projects a rise of electricity generation from non-fossil fuels (counting in large hydro) from 25 per cent in 2022-23 to 44 per cent by 2030.

In terms of capacity, non-fossil fuel-based sources would increase from 42 per cent now to 64 per cent, even as the total installed power capacity would rise to 777GW by 2030, the report says.

Meeting targets

Electricity generation would increase to 2.4 trillion units, of which 1.3 trillion would come from thermal, and 1 trillion from non-fossil fuels (212 billion hydro, 208 billion wind, 553 billion solar, 92 billion nuclear and 10 billion from other RE sources).

“With high renewables penetration in the system, India can comfortably meet its Nationally Determined Contribution target of 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity,” says the report, which was prepared by a CEA team headed by Chief Engineer Ammi Ruhama Toppo.

Between 2005 and 2022, per capita electricity consumption doubled from 631 units to 1255 units in India, making it the third largest electricity market in the world.