BECA and other agreements between India and US are in the works: Senior US govt officials

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The India-US 2+2 discussions next week will focus on global cooperation on pandemic response and challenges in the Indo-Pacific incorporating economic space and energy collaboration, people-to-people ties, and defense and security cooperation, according to senior US government officials
On whether the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) between India and the US on sharing of geospatial information and a maritime agreement will be signed at the time of the visit of the US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on October 26-27, the officials said that the agreements were in the works but a commitment couldn’t be given.
“We’re in the process of finalising a lot of the discussions right now, and so I know that BECA and other agreements are in the works. I’m not going to, I think, commit to anything right this minute, but we do expect to have several items highlighted as we go through the trip,” said Dean R Thompson, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, at a press briefing early morning on Friday.
Also read: Pompeo, Esper to call on PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval during visit next week
Pompeo and Esper will lead the US-India 2+2 meeting, with their Indian counterparts Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on October 27. The previous two Dialogues, on defence and strategic ties, were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in December 2019.
After completing their tour in India, Pompeo and Esper will also visit Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia. The visit is just ahead of the US Presidential polls scheduled on November 3.
Also read: US-India dialogue on foreign affairs to take place this fall: Beigun
“The 2+2 format is reserved for our closest friends and partners and reflects our belief that the United States and India are stronger, more secure, and more prosperous when we work together,” said Thompson.
Secretary Pompeo and Defense Secretary Esper will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways in which we can advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
The Bollywood actor and model’s life has come a full circle after a transformative internal journey
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
On October 24, 1964, Northern Rhodesia gained independence from the UK and became known as Zambia. This is a ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...