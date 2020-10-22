Pompeo, Esper to call on PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval during visit next week

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during their visit to New Delhi next week for attending the India-US 2+2 Dialogue.
“The third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will entail a comprehensive discussion on cross cutting bilateral issues of mutual interest. In addition, both sides will also exchange views on salient regional and global issues,” said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a media briefing on Thursday.
Secretaries Esper and Pompeo, will also have bilateral meetings with their respective counterparts Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar .
Srivastava, however, did not elaborate when asked about the possibility of specific issues being discussed such as the on-going India-China skirmishes and the economic and employment problems in both countries.
When asked why the key dialogue on bilateral defence and strategic ties was being held so close to the US Presidential elections scheduled on November 3, the spokesperson said that holding such meetings at the end of the year was a usual practice. “Diplomatic calendars have their budgets. The earlier meetings also happened towards the end of the year,” Srivastava said.
The previous two dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in December 2019. “The discussions in these dialogues have enabled both sides to further progress the bilateral relationship and strengthen the institutional framework for cooperation across all sectors. India and US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership which includes political, security and defence, economic, commercial, technology and people to people contacts. We have regular dialogue for various levels to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation and to exchange views on developments in the region,” the spokesperson said.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...