India, US optimistic about forging trade deal beneficial to both countries: Trump

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Strap: Commerce Ministers have had positive talks, says Modi
US President Donald Trump has said that trade talks between the US and India have made tremendous progress and a bilateral trade deal could happen soon.
"We are optimistic that we can make a deal that will be beneficial to both countries," Trump said while addressing the media jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House on Tuesday.
Trump also thanked India for buying oil and gas from his country, noting that energy purchase had increased 500 per cent over the last few years.
He expressed the hope that energy trade would increase following the deal inked between IOC and EXXON.
Modi agreed with Trump that a big trade deal between India and the US would benefit both countries. "Our Commerce Ministers have had positive talks on trade," Modi said, adding that the legal teams should give formal shape to what has been agreed so far. He said both sides were ready to start work on a 'big deal'.
Trump is on a two-day State visit to India with his wife and daughter.
The PM also said the two countries will start discussions on a totalisation agreement that would exempt short-term workers from contributing to social security in each other's countries.
One reason for the delay in the proposed India-US trade deal was Washington’s big wish-list, which includes removal of price caps on medical equipment and greater market access for dairy products, mobile phones, motor bikes and high-end IT products and farm goods.
The Trump regime has been raising the issue of India’s trade surplus with the US. New Delhi has made efforts to increase imports from the US, which has seen the surplus decline to $16.9 billion in 2018-19 from $21.3 billion in 2017-18.
