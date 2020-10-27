India will be energy centre of the world: Pradhan

India’s energy demand is going to surge once it steps out of the Covid-19 pandemic according to Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, IHS Markit.

Speaking with Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Yergin said that China’s energy demand is back to being on the rise but India’s demand is still at 2019 levels. He said that India’s energy demand is going to surge significantly once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“Under the multi-pathway net zero strategy, India is going to be the demand centre of the world,” Pradhan said.