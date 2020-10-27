Economy

India will be energy centre of the world: Pradhan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

India’s energy demand is going to surge once it steps out of the Covid-19 pandemic according to Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, IHS Markit.

Speaking with Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Yergin said that China’s energy demand is back to being on the rise but India’s demand is still at 2019 levels. He said that India’s energy demand is going to surge significantly once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“Under the multi-pathway net zero strategy, India is going to be the demand centre of the world,” Pradhan said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 27, 2020
alternative energy (industry)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.