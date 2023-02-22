India believes that the G20 summit’s success lies in its ability to anticipate, prevent, and prepare for significant risks, which calls for inclusive multilateralism, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Anurag Thakur, said on Wednesday.

“The G20 has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to forge concessions in times of crisis. The concession among the G20 countries on coordinated solutions will help the global economy recover from the slowdown and create new opportunities for growth and prosperity,” he said while addressing the media at the inauguration of the second Finance and Central Bank Deputies meet held in Bengaluru.

Also read: G-20 nations formulate 4-point common agenda on agriculture

The theme for the meeting—one earth, one family, and one future- represents nations’ collaborative efforts to address the challenges faced by the global economy, such as food inflation, geopolitical tension, worrisome climate change, and debt, among others.

“The G20 can play a crucial role in finding answers to these problems because the effects of all these crises have the potential to slow down progress on the most important development metrics for the world,” the union minister noted.

The discussions in the G20 FMCBG meeting are intended to provide a clear mandate for the various work streams of the G20 Finance Track in 2023.

Also read: G-20 host India taps soft power as it champions New World Order

The G20 meeting, which is being held under the Indian Presidency, will be spread over three sessions on February 24-25, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges, financing resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities for tomorrow, and leveraging digital public infrastructure for advancing financial inclusion, and productivity gains.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit