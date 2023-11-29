Indian travellers are flocking to visa-free destinations such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, with a notable spike of 100 per cent being reported by travel companies.

Malaysia, following in the footsteps of Thailand and Sri Lanka, will offer a 30-day visa-free entry for Indian and Chinese citizens starting December 1. Ixigo, a travel platform, has observed a significant surge in searches for December travel to Malaysia and Thailand, with more than a 100 per cent month-on-month increase, thanks to the new visa policies.

Cleartrip has also witnessed a substantial increase in users, with a 1.42X spike for Bangkok and 2.2X increase for Kuala Lumpur from October to the last week of November. Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group, told businessline that “India continues to be a leading contributor to tourist arrivals in Malaysia. This trend is expected to accelerate further with the Government of Malaysia’s announcement allowing 30 days of visa-free travel for Indian travellers”.

In response to the increased demand, Malaysia Airlines is enhancing connectivity by doubling flight frequency on the Amritsar–Kuala Lumpur route from January 15, 2024. Additionally, the airline is launching direct services from Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur from December 1, 2023, and offering exclusive year-end-sale fares to encourage travel.

However, current airfares on these routes for immediate travel are notably higher by 40-50 per cent, according to yatra.com. Industry players have highlighted the importance of visa free entry, and hassle free visas, especially for short haul destinations. Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, noted a significant surge in demand for countries offering on-arrival visa facilities to Indian passport holders. Thailand, with its 30-day free on-arrival visa and affordability, leads the list, experiencing a substantial influx of Indian travelers.

Around 70 per cent of Indians typically opt for nearby destinations, and McKinsey & Co reports that India’s outbound tourism, recovering at a rapid pace, could reach 80 million by 2040.

Highlighting the impact of hassle-free visa processes, McKinsey cited Azerbaijan’s ASAN system, introduced in 2017, which led to a fivefold increase in annual Indian tourist arrivals by 2019.

Bharatt Malik, Senior V-P, Flights and Hotel at Yatra.com, emphasised that as the New Year approaches, travellers are drawn to diverse destinations, especially those with hassle-free visa processes like Bali, Thailand, Dubai, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, and Mauritius.

Between January and September, Thailand became the fourth most visited country by Indians, according to Ministry of Tourism data. Sri Lanka, occupying the fifth position for foreign tourist arrivals to India, and Malaysia, claiming the tenth, have also seen increased interest.

Malaysia’s recent introduction of a 30-day visa exemption for Indians is expected to further boost outbound travel. Pitti highlighted a 20-30 per cent spike in outbound travel to these countries, indicating the growing allure among Indian travellers.

Countries benefiting from increased Indian tourism due to on-arrival visa provisions include the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Indonesia, and others, according to EaseMyTrip.