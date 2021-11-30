Indians find remote work more productive: Gartner survey

Choice of location and flexible working hours are the top enablers for productivity in a hybrid work environment, according to a survey by Gartner, Inc.

The report says nearly five in ten Indian hybrid workers consider themselves more productive when working remotely.

“Indian workers’ use of technology has accelerated since the onset of the global pandemic in 2020,” said Rashmi Kotipalli, principal research analyst at Gartner.

“Improved digital dexterity, willingness to use real-time mobile messaging and virtual meeting solutions, along with scheduled flexibility, led to employees experiencing an uptick in their overall productivity while working from home,” Kotipalli added.

Does work-from-home work for all?

Indian workers reported they gained higher productivity while working remotely and not dealing with traffic delays during commute to work.

Over 40 per cent of the surveyed workers in the UK, France and Germany indicated that their productivity remained the same, while more than 30 per cent of Australian workers said they were more productive working from home.

Messaging to stay connected

As per the survey, Indian workers use real-time mobile messaging daily; 83 per cent of digital workers said they use it to conduct most work activities remotely.

“Digital workplace technologies replaced in-person conversations, co-authoring content with co-workers in real-time and offline file transfers in 2020. These digital workplace technologies have now emerged as the core components of the “new work hub”, which represents an evergreen collection of cloud-based, personal and team productivity technologies,” said Kotipalli.

At home with WFH

Globally, 60 per cent of workers said they use messaging tools daily, including 50 per cent using collaboration and storage and/or sharing tools daily.

Virtual meetings

In contrast to their counterparts in China and Japan, Indian hybrid workers said they prefer virtual meetings over in-person meetings.

“Virtual meetings have always been desired by Indian workers. During the pandemic, Indian workers experienced first-hand the flexibility benefits they can reap out of virtual meetings, and now this has become their preferred choice,” said Kotipalli.

The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 among 10,080 full-time employees at organisations with 100 or more employees in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including 1,550 in India.