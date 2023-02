India's fiscal deficit for the 10 months through January touched ₹11.91 lakh crore , nearly 68 per cent of annual estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts rose to ₹16.89 lakh crore while total expenditure was ₹31.68 lakh crore, the data showed.

The government aims to end the current fiscal year with a Budget deficit of 6.4 per cent.

