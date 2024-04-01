The cumulative coal and lignite production by India, the world’s second largest coal producer, rose to 1,039 million tonnes (mt) in the last financial year, which concluded on Sunday.

The world’s second largest consumer, after China, had produced 937.22 mt of coal and lignite in FY23. India surpassed the one billion tonnes production milestone on March 22, 2024, going past FY23’s entire production 25 days in advance.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said “Proud to share that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and on the verge of completing my five years tenure as Union Minister of Coal, we have registered a stellar achievement by crossing 1-billion-tonne coal and lignite production. This is a historic moment for our country as we have achieved highest-ever production, and it will go a long way in ensuring energy security to the nation.”

The Ministry’s efforts to increase domestic coal production has ensured that going forward the country will never have to face coal shortages, he assured.

“I also thank the Coal Ministry, officials of the sector, all the coal warriors and private miners for their grit and hard work in helping achieve Mission1BT. Owing to your support we have registered 70 per cent growth in production over the last 10 years. As envisioned, we are moving forward to eliminate import of substitutable thermal coal by 2025-26. Together we stand committed towards building a sustainable mining sector and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Joshi added.

On March 6, India’s coal production not just surged past the magical 900 mt, but also surpassed the FY23 coal output of 893.19 mt, 27 days in advance. Besides, it also achieved the output of 700 mt, on February 6, 30 days in advance compared to last fiscal year.

The country’s monthly coal production exceeded 100 mt for the first time in March 2023, totalling 107 mt. In January 2024, the monthly output hit 99.73 mt.