Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, castings and pig iron manufacturers in India, announced the commissioning of its state-of-the-art Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) Plant in Koppal district of Karnataka on Monday.

“The successful commissioning of our Pulverised Coal Injection Plant marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable manufacturing processes. This investment underscores our unwavering commitment to cost reduction, efficiency and cost competitiveness,” said R V Gumaste, Managing Director, KFIL.

PCI Plant is equipped with advanced automation and control system, according to a statement released by KFIL. By utilizing the pulverized coal as part of fuel for the mini blast furnaces, KFIL will reduce its coke consumption and achieve fuel cost savings thereby reducing the overall production cost, it said.

The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles, and diesel engines.

The manufacturing facilities at Koppal, Hiriyur and Solapur have the capability of producing a range of products that include grey iron castings up to 300 kg pieces, the release said.

The company also produces various grades of pig iron such as SG iron grade, basic steel grade and foundry grade, it added.

