Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has given its nod for appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia as Managing Director and CEO of Jio Financial Services for three years period from November 15,2023.

This approval is however subject to the condition that the appointee holds a valid Employment Visa throughout his tenure in India, said a MCA letter, which has been filed with the stock exchanges by Jio Financial Services Ltd.

The MCA approval is under and in respect of the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and should not be considered as covering any requirement of security clearance, for which the company/appointee shall be responsible, said the MCA letter.