India’s goods exports in October decline by 5.4%

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
India’s goods exports slipped back into negative territory in October, declining by 5.4 per cent (year-on-year) to $24.82 billion. It was pulled down by key sectors such as petroleum, gems & jewellery, leather & leather products, engineering goods, electronics and yarns, fibre and made-ups.
Exports in September had posted an increase of 5.99 per cent to $ 27.58 billion, after a continuous fall of six months, raising hopes of a recovery, but with a second wave of Covid-19 virus hitting several regions across the world, the going continues to be uncertain.
India’s goods imports in October 2020 were lower by 11.56 per cent at $ 33.6 billion leading to a trade deficit of $ 8.78 billion, as compared to trade deficit of $ 11.76 billion in October 2019, as per preliminary data released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.
Silver, newsprint, cotton raw and waste, pulses and transport equipment posted the sharpest decline in imports in October. Gold import, on the other hand, increased 35.88 per cent to $ 660 million during the month, as per the data.
Top five sectors which recorded export growth in October include cereals, rice, oil meals, iron ore and oil seeds.
Exports during April-October 2020-21 declined 19.05 per cent to $ 150.07 billion compared to the same period last fiscal. Imports during the first seven months of the fiscal, at $ 182.29 billion, was 36.28 per cent lower than the first seven months of 2019-20.
The Commerce Ministry is likely to come up with more detailed trade data for October later this month.
