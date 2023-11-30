India's economy grew at a much faster pace than expected in the July-September quarter, helped by government spending and manufacturing.

Asia's third-largest economy expanded 7.6 per cent in the September quarter, much faster than the 6.8 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the Reserve Bank of India's estimate of 6.5 per cent.

COMMENTARY: UPASNA BHARDWAJ, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK

"The sharp upside surprise to the second-quarter GDP figures is a welcome sign, especially as it comes in the backdrop of a broad-based pickup across most non-agricultural sectors."

"We, however, expect the second-half growth to moderate. Having said that, the full year GDP numbers have got a big fillip after today's figures."

