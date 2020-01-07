Economy

India’s per-capita income rises 6.8 per cent to 11,254 a month in FY20

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

In 2018-19, the monthly per-capita income had stood at Rs 10,534

The country’s per-capita monthly income is estimated to have risen by 6.8 per cent to Rs 11,254 during 2019-20, Government data on national income showed on Tuesday.

In 2018-19, the monthly per-capita income had stood at Rs 10,534.

“The per-capita net national income during 2019-20 is estimated to be Rs 1,35,050 showing a rise of 6.8 per cent as compared to Rs 1,26,406 during 2018-19 with the growth rate of 10.0 per cent,” according to the annual national income and GDP 2019-20 data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The per-capita income is a crude indicator of the prosperity of a country.

Poor performance of manufacturing and construction sectors is estimated to pull down the country’s economic growth to 11-year low of 5 per cent in 2019-20, according to first advance estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office.

Published on January 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fake ITC cases, trade fraud, fraudulent refunds under GST to be investigated by IT dept