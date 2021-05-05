Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce partners with TEMA to promote AtmaNibhar Bharat

The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) to promote investment and manufacturing under the country’s AtmaNibhar Bharat initiative.

TEMA will also join as a partner organization for CONNEXT 2021, ICCC’s 10 days-10 states Virtual Trade Mission to India from June 11 to 25.

Ravi Sharma, Chairman TEMA welcoming the MOU, said, “Partnering with Canada is one of the milestone steps for AtmaNirbhar Bharat which will pay way for development of technology, investments, manufacturing and export market to Canada. We look forward for wonderful opportunities for satellite communication, safe cyber technologies, trusted telecom products, next generation telecom and ICT technologies.”

The MoU will pave the way for both the organisations to cooperate on a series of mutually beneficial matters, including working jointly to identify and explore business opportunities, identify and create bilateral economic, technical and business opportunities between Canada and India.

The agreement will also provide a business or career match-making services, access and offer market intelligence, provide information on Canadian and Indian trade fairs, missions and seminars, and work collaboratively with the Government to address members’ needs among others.

Vijay Thomas, President of ICCC, said: “We are delighted with our association with TEMA. It is India's first and oldest association in Indian telecom sector. TEMA has more than 48,500 members and worldwide agreements with 74 organizations globally through the CMAI association of India. The new collaboration will help our Chamber foray afresh into Telecom and ICT, Education, Cyber Security, Skill development, Innovation and Start-Up ecosystem”.