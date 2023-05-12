India's industrial production rose 1.1 per cent in March, according to official data released on Friday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 2.2 per cent in March 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased 0.5 per cent in March 2023.

Mining output rose 6.8 per cent during the month under review.

Power output declined by 1.6 in March.

The IIP grew 5.1 per cent in 2022-23 as against a growth of 11.4 per cent in 2021-22.