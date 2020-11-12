Infra boost: Will help NIIF raise ₹1.1 lakh crore in next five years

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The Centre’s decision to infuse ₹6,000 crore of equity in the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) will give a fillip to the struggling infrastructure sector, especially projects which has lower returns.
NIIF is like India’s version of a sovereign wealth fund, which benefits from its association with the Government, yet is independent in its investment decisions being majority owned by institutional investors. This fund infusion is a follow-on of this year’s Budget announcement and could help NIIF raise ₹1.1 lakh crore by 2025 for financing infrastructure projects (as a part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline).
This has potential to raise debt of around ₹1.1 lakh crore in the next five years and will provide a fillip to this sector, according to Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings. So far, the actual investments made by 3 NIIF funds is close to ₹20,000 crore.
NIIF Strategic Opportunities Fund has set up a Debt Platform comprising an NBFC Infra Debt Fund and an NBFC Infra Finance Company and the Platform has a loan book of ₹8,000 crore and a deal pipeline of ₹10,000 crore.
The sector was dogged by increasing stress which was accentuated after Covid-19. This resulted in entities hesitant to fund projects, unless they saw stable returns. “NIIF may be able to fund projects which has lesser returns,” said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director, Transport & Logistics, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory. “This will help India draw more investments into the country,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, President, Assocham.
Sovereign funds such as GIC, Abu Dhabhi Investment Authority, amongst others, are some of most trusted and sought after investors in the world. “The current endeavour to create the core investment of ₹6,000 crore is a correct step in this direction and should allow the NIIF to achieve the critical mass required to invest quite quickly. It will also boost the infrastructure sector in the long run,” said Waseem Pangarkar - Senior Partner, MZM Legal. Recently, NIIF, through its NIIF Master Fund, acquired two road assets from Essel Group, thereby marking entry into the roads and highways sector.
Also, the National Infrastructure Pipeline envisages the States’ budgetary outlay on capital investments to be around 1.7 per cent of GDP and States are expected to fund 24-26 per cent of the total expenditure under the NIP. However, with Covid-19 severely impacting revenues of State governments, and additional expenditure towards healthcare and public welfare, the capital outlay on infrastructure by the States could decline by 10-40 per cent in FY21, though some States may witness a steeper decline depending on the extent of additional borrowings, which is availed, said ICRA.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...