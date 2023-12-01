Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, exhorted investors, domestic as well as global, to invest in India without the fear of missing out.

“In the next 30 years or less, India will be a $30 trillion economy…Be long on the India growth story,” the Minister said at the 3rd India Debt Capital Market Summit 2023 organised by the Trust Group.

He underscored that the stock market has hit the $4 trillion (market capitalisation) mark for the first time and India, being amongst the top five global markets, has huge opportunities..

Fastest growing economy

Referring to India’s second quarter growth of 7.6 per cent, which makes it the fastest growing economy in the world, Goyal, who is also the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, emphasised that the world trusts India today.

The confidence of the world in India is high, he added.

“Macroeconomy, compassionate capitalism, and thrust on high quality infrastructure are going to be the foundation of the future on which the Indian capital markets will ride strong.

“Debt is a competitive source of financing and an attractive investment for many looking for greater safety,” Goyal said.

He observed that the country stands at the cusp of a very bright future as a trusted partner of the world and as a vibrant democracy where people recognize and respect the rule of law.

