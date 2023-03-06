IRIS Business Services on Monday declared its GST E-Invoice Registration Portal live. The portal is authorised to authenticate B2B and export invoices, along with credit/ debit notes.

E-Invoicing essentially involves reporting details of specified GST documents to a government-notified portal and obtaining a reference number. At present, businesses with an Annual Aggregate Turnover (AATO) of Rs 10 crore and above are required to generate an IRN (Invoice Reference Number).

The threshold for e-invoicing is coming down in phases and soon may become applicable to all businesses.

IRIS IRP offers e-invoice generation facilities to businesses as well as solution providers and fintech partners. Business entities have four different ways by which they can access these facilities – APIs, Web Portals, Excel Utility, and Mobile App.

The registration process for the user is quite simple. Any user with an e-mail Id or mobile number can create his account on the IRISIRP portal and on-board his GSTIN with OTP sent to the mobile number/ e-mail id of the authorised signatory. Once the user account is created and GSTIN is on-boarded, the user can generate an e-invoice

Along with core features of generation, fetching and cancellation of e-invoices, IRIS IRP also provides tax payers additional VAS features such as a seamless user journey of on-boarding and registration directly from billing/ accounting systems, storing invoice data for longer periods, and printing and sharing invoices with customers and vendors through the platform.

“We look forward to assisting businesses in complying with GST requirements and making e-invoicing simpler for all,” K Balachandran, co-founder and CFO of IRIS Business Services, said. Gautam Mahanti, Business Head of IRIS Tax Tech, said the digital rails for powering a $10-trillion economy will run through IRP portals, which will facilitate e-invoicing, resulting in a faster and more transparent exchange of invoices while minimising tax leakages.”

IRIS has been working with RBI for a decade and more to bring digital transformation in the Indian banking regulatory reporting space, and is now proud to be associated with GSTN in this epoch journey, which is hailed as the next ‘UPI’ moment for commerce transactions, added Mahanti.

